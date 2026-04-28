Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $352.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $225.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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