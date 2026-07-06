Vivid Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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