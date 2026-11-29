Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,891,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMRK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,491,982 shares of the company's stock worth $2,946,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717,135 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth about $781,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth about $448,575,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth about $316,466,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth about $221,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Price Performance

Shares of VMRK opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.42.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $785.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,040.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chris Carr sold 1,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $73,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $291,214.08. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Breslin sold 20,000 shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,034,525.04. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,066. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.50 price target on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Report on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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