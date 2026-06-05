VMS Asset Management Limited Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $38,767,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CICC Research raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,093.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $932.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.90 and a twelve month high of $1,095.90. The firm has a market cap of $322.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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