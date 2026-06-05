VMS Asset Management Limited Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000. GE Vernova accounts for about 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company's stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company's stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in GE Vernova by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 70 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company's stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $963.70 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.87. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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