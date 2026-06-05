VMS Asset Management Limited Purchases Shares of 19,550 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

VMS Asset Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,550 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Celestica accounts for about 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,511,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $670,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,535 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $424.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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