Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906,751 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 841,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Vodafone Group worth $58,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bayban boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6,696.7% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 2,039 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

VOD opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $16.60.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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