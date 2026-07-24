Volterra Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

KEYS stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.71. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here