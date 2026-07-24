Volterra Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,132 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Ross Stores comprises about 0.2% of Volterra Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $232.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.37 and a 12-month high of $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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