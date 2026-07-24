Volterra Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Volterra Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.3% of Volterra Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Volterra Technologies LP's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,496 shares of the energy company's stock worth $246,161,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,469 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the energy company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,190 shares of the energy company's stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,617 shares of the energy company's stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $271.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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