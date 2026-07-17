Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 7,840.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,744 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,644 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vontier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Vontier in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Vontier declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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