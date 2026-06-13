Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.33% of Xylem worth $110,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.8%

XYL stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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