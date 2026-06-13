Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 513.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,066 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,728 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here