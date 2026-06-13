Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,667 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,900,542. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $384.96 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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