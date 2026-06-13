Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,430 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $64,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,158,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $8,427,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,207,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $509,515,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $160,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $708.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $675.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.06 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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