Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $153.39 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,149 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 128,505 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Workday worth $153,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,371,495,000 after buying an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $556,252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $448,804,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker's stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 1,103,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $13,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,631,158.24. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,709,316. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $210.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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