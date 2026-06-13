Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $33.12 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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