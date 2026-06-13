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Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Clean Harbors logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 161,239 shares valued at about $37.8 million.
  • Clean Harbors posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, with EPS of $1.19 topping estimates, while revenue came in at $1.46 billion and rose 1.9% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with several firms raising price targets and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” alongside an average target price of $323.23.
  • Interested in Clean Harbors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Clean Harbors worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $246,725,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,287,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $287.92 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Clean Harbors's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock worth $2,133,467. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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