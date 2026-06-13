Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $46.91 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,367 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,830,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $957.30 and a 200-day moving average of $909.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $609.59 and a 12-month high of $1,098.36. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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