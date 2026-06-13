Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $56.06 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $56,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in ASML by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,539.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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