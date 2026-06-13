Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,028 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 34,781 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.21% of MasTec worth $35,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in MasTec by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MasTec by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in MasTec by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CICC Research began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $362.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $378.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.85. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.77 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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