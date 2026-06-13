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Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 71,152 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Stryker logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Vontobel Holding Ltd. significantly increased its Stryker stake, buying 71,152 shares in the fourth quarter and lifting its position by 301.6% to 94,743 shares valued at about $33.3 million.
  • Stryker’s latest earnings fell short of expectations, with EPS of $2.60 versus the $2.98 estimate and revenue of $6.02 billion versus the $6.34 billion consensus, even though revenue still rose 2.6% year over year.
  • Despite some analyst target cuts, Wall Street remains generally constructive on the stock: Stryker has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $395.33, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable July 31.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 301.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,743 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $312.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.97. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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