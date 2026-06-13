Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $45,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.00, for a total transaction of $3,760,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,430,735. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $783.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $798.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here