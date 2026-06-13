Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,112 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.31% of Jacobs Solutions worth $47,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. Storgate LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 773,200 shares of the company's stock worth $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 144,620 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 31,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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