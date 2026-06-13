Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,254,490 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505,597 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,254,490 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Amphenol worth $338,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here