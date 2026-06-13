Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 198,743 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.24% of Zoetis worth $135,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $167.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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