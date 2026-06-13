Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,000,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,360,433,000 after buying an additional 113,661 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 98,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $444.92 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $507.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $437.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex received bullish attention from market commentary highlighting that Wall Street remains interested in the stock despite a bearish “death cross” technical setup, suggesting investors are focusing more on the company’s fundamentals than the chart pattern. Article Title

Vertex received bullish attention from market commentary highlighting that Wall Street remains interested in the stock despite a bearish “death cross” technical setup, suggesting investors are focusing more on the company’s fundamentals than the chart pattern. Positive Sentiment: The company announced new CASGEVY data at the European Hematology Association Congress, including the first European presentation of results in children ages 5–11 and additional global regulatory submissions, which could support longer-term growth for the gene-editing therapy. Article Title

The company announced new CASGEVY data at the European Hematology Association Congress, including the first European presentation of results in children ages 5–11 and additional global regulatory submissions, which could support longer-term growth for the gene-editing therapy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage have been broadly upbeat on Vertex, including pieces describing it as a favored healthcare stock and a stock some investors view as attractive to buy now, reinforcing confidence in the name. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage have been broadly upbeat on Vertex, including pieces describing it as a favored healthcare stock and a stock some investors view as attractive to buy now, reinforcing confidence in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Vertex to $19.24 from $19.36, a small revision that may not materially change the long-term outlook but is a minor headwind for sentiment. Article Title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Vertex to $19.24 from $19.36, a small revision that may not materially change the long-term outlook but is a minor headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also experienced a recent pullback in some sessions, reflecting normal volatility and some profit-taking even as the broader narrative remains constructive. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.73, for a total transaction of $134,746.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,446.52. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total value of $469,222.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock worth $4,973,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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