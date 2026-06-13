Voss Capital LP Cuts Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Voss Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Century Communities worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,644 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company's stock.

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Century Communities Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $789.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $961.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

See Also

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