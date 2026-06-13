Voss Capital LP Has $108.30 Million Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Voss Capital LP raised its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727,468 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the quarter. PHINIA accounts for 5.2% of Voss Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Voss Capital LP owned 4.49% of PHINIA worth $108,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,740,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 157.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $93.00 target price on PHINIA in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PHINIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.16. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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