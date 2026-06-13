Voss Capital LP Has $166.38 Million Stock Holdings in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,202 shares during the period. Flywire comprises 8.0% of Voss Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 9.62% of Flywire worth $166,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,420,633 shares of the company's stock worth $62,596,000 after buying an additional 1,150,802 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 173.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company's stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129,514 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $39,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 32.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,851,327 shares of the company's stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 456,783 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,572,500 shares of the company's stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Flywire had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire's quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Corporation will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flywire from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flywire from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Flywire from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,766,035 shares in the company, valued at $45,335,313.65. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 178,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,304,037. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,820. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Free Report).

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