Voss Capital LP Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Voss Capital LP owned 0.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 2,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 1,682,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 1,375,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 1,250,256 shares during the last quarter.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is -5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Further Reading

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