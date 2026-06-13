Voss Capital LP Purchases 85,000 Shares of uniQure N.V. $QURE

Voss Capital LP boosted its position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of uniQure worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QURE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the sale, the director owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.76. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,453.24. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,383 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Article: UniQure Rocked by Wave of High-Level Insider Stock Sales

A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook.

Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has already been trending above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so some of the selling may simply reflect profit-taking after a strong move rather than a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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