Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA is Algebris UK Ltd.'s 7th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,743 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Algebris UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd. owned 0.69% of Voya Financial worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,715 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,058 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 370,144 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Voya Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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