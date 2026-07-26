Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,676 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 248,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of Voya Financial worth $184,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities set a $79.00 target price on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.15.

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Voya Financial Trading Up 1.9%

VOYA opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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