Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,797 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 66,460 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,367,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,971,375. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,542 shares of company stock worth $784,326 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a financial services and technology company that provides digital banking, lending and investing products. Its offerings include personal loans, student loan refinancing, checking and savings accounts, brokerage services and credit cards. The company also provides financial technology through platforms such as Galileo and Technisys, which support digital banking and payment services for other businesses. SoFi primarily serves consumers in the United States, while its technology platforms serve clients in multiple markets.

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