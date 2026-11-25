Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,094 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,606 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.80 and a 1-year high of $251.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.38 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on SPX Technologies from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research cut SPX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $233.00 target price (down from $266.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Brian A. Deck purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.34 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $614,960.28. This represents a 404.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc. is a global supplier of engineered products and technologies, serving customers in markets that include commercial and residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial applications. The company operates through its HVAC and Detection and Measurement businesses. Its HVAC products include cooling towers, boilers, heating equipment, ventilation and air treatment systems, and related components. Its Detection and Measurement business provides technologies used to locate and inspect underground utilities, as well as communication and measurement products for specialized applications.

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