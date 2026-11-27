Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 55,872 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 469.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4,592.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,157,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $169,852,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,473,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William Sibold sold 5,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.39, for a total value of $2,831,818.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,255,452.94. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $769,279.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,214,741.77. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $7,439,321 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $743.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $710.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $429.75 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.54 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of -0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $455.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $2.92. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $431.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $404.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious form of fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Its lead product, resmetirom, is marketed in the United States as Rezdiffra. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024, it is indicated alongside diet and exercise for adults with noncirrhotic MASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.

Further Reading

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