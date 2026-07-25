Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 324,280 shares during the quarter. Voyager Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 6.69% of Voyager Technologies worth $83,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 251.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,976 shares of the company's stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 82,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voyager Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 134.8% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Voyager Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

VOYG stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Technologies Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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