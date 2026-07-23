Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,375 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.16% of Voyager Technologies worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Voyager Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Voyager Technologies stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Voyager Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Technologies

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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