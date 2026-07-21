Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,780 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $105,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $280.91 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.90.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Vulcan Materials's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is 24.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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