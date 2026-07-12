Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,688 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $76,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.8% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 152,645 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,938,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 223,166 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:VMC traded up $6.77 on Friday, hitting $295.50. 1,492,960 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.03. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $325.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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