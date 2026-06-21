Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 357,732 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,201 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 357,732 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IQVIA worth $72,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $210.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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