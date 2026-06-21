Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 4,691 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,212 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 0.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Littelfuse worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $479.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $500.57. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -283.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.14 and a 200-day moving average of $354.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.51%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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