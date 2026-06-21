Vulcan Value Partners LLC Takes $13.62 Million Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,618,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of StandardAero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $12,343,000.

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StandardAero Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $27.78 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SARO

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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