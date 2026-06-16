Wabtec $WAB Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,691 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 199,094 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wabtec worth $24,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,594 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.4%

WAB opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

View Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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