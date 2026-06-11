Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,660 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wabtec worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Wabtec by 9.1% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 809.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth $949,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $256.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average is $242.85. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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