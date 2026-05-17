Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $348,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,260 shares of the company's stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 4,830.9% in the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the company's stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,810 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Fourier Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Down 8.5%

BE opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here