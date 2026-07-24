Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 297,166 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST - Free Report) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,977 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 809,203 shares of the company's stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 878,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,076 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6,233.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,171,675 shares of the company's stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, Director Julie Krop sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Barber sold 8,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $35,422.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,833,862.46. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company's lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

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