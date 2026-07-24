Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 406,852 Shares of Camping World $CWH

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) by 995.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,737 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 406,852 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Camping World worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,614 shares of the company's stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Camping World by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 453,044 shares of the company's stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 112,964 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Camping World by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.22.

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Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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