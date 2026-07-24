Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,934 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 78,410 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,598 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotia reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 6.8%

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

See Also

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